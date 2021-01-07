Conn., N.Y. Lawmakers Get Ready For 2021; Suffolk County Police Head To Missouri

2020 is behind us. And the new year has just begun. So what will 2021 bring us? First up, the state legislatures for Connecticut and New York started their sessions this week. Lawmakers have a lot of ground to cover, including distributing vaccines, balancing budgets, and legalizing recreational marijuana. We speak with reporters covering Hartford and Albany to get their take on the opening day. The Suffolk County Police Department members head to Ferguson, Missouri, to lead a training on implicit bias in policing.

A conversation with guests:

Karen DeWitt - WSHU’s Capitol Correspondent in Albany

Ebong Udoma - Senior Political Correspondent for WSHU

Yancey Roy - Newsday Albany Bureau Chief

Risco Mention-Lewis - Deputy Police Commissioner, Suffolk County